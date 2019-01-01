Christian Magallon Stand and Fight

Description

It is with a heavy heart that I bring you this news that has weighed on me so much. Christian and Hailey Magallon just got married in October. A beautiful but modest wedding in Mexico which they stayed a few extra days as a Honeymoon. They exchanged their vows which included loving each other in sickness and health.

Little did they know those vows would be tested so soon. The day they returned from their honeymoon Christian got a phone call which “biopsy” was the only memorable word. After a few tests, Aggressive Non Hodgkins Lymphoma Cancer were the words Christian heard as he held his new bride’s hand. Christian and Hailey met in college.

Christian became a Police Officer for the City of Fort Worth and has had a huge impact within the department. He’s earned multiple Life Saving awards in his short time there. He currently serves in the Special Response Team unit formally known as Zero Tolerance. Christian is 26 years old and still building his foundation for their family.

With your help, let’s take this burden out of these newlyweds hands and allow them to focus on the most important thing, staying strong and fighting this cancer. We are faith driven and God fearing. We know this is for His glory. We are called to be His hands and feet. Let’s do that and help this young couple in their time of need.

Thank you for your donations, encouraging comments for Christian and prayers!